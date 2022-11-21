Charlie Benante Shares First Photos of New Pantera Lineup From Band Rehearsal

The first Pantera celebration shows are just a week away, and the band has shared their first photos of the lineup from a recent band rehearsal to seal the deal.

The upcoming Pantera shows will see Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante, and will honor the legacy of the band as well as late members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. The quartet's first performance will take place next week on Dec. 2 at the Hell & Heaven Open Air Festival in Texicoco, Mexico, which will be followed by a handful of other festival performances in the two weeks after.

According to a new post on Benante's social media, the band spent two weeks rehearsing in New Orleans, La. for the upcoming shows, and he shared some photos as well. It may not be the first time you've seen these musicians pictured together, but it's the first time you'll see them pictured together for the Pantera celebration.

"Two weeks in NOLA with these boys, it’s been a lot of work but how could it not? So much heart and soul is going into it. This is all about the love for Vinnie and Dime, the fans and the music that these four created," the drummer wrote. "I’m really enjoying playing these songs — they sound great! It’s very emotional and it’s just starting to hit me… See you soon, I need a drink."

See the post and the pictures below.

It was first reported that Pantera were planning a 2023 tour by Billboard back in July, and Benante and Wylde were revealed to be the fill-ins for Paul and Darrell shortly after. So far, the only performances that have been announced are for festivals, with some taking place in Europe in the spring, but no headlining shows have officially been announced yet.