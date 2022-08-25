Pantera Announce Four Reunion Shows at 2022 Festivals

The much discussed Pantera outing with Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and special guests Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will officially hit the stage in December. That's because the foursome will be rocking three of the five scheduled Knotfests that are taking part in South America that month.

Update: Pantera have also been confirmed to play at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico on Dec. 2. See more information on that festival here.

Slipknot have continued to expand their Knotfest brand and 2022 will bring Knotfest to Colombia on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Campin Circuit of Bogota. This Knotfest staging will feature Judas Priest as the headliners with the recently reformed Pantera atop the bill. Knotfest Colombia will also feature Bring Me the Horizon, Trivium, Hypocrisy, Sepultura, Suicide Silence and Sold amongst the first wave of bands announced. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 9AM local time on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and can be purchased here.

Knotfest will also make its first venture into Argentina, with two nights of Knotfest Roadshow performances. Slipknot will headline opening night on Dec. 8, while Judas Priest will headline the second on Dec. 13. Both shows will take place at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a full lineup of acts for the shows to be announced soon. Tickets for these shows are currently on sale. Get ticketing details here.

Meanwhile, both Judas Priest and Pantera have been confirmed for the lineups at Knotfest Chile and Knotfest Brasil, joining the previously announced Slipknot for the inaugural shows in both locations. The bills for both shows also includes Bring Me the Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura, Motionless in White, Vended and Project 46. Knotfest Chile will take place at Estadio Monumental in Santiago on Sunday, Dec. 11. Tickets can be found here. Knotfest Brasil is set for Sunday, Dec. 18 at Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo. Get ticketing info here.

News of a potential Pantera reunion first broke last month, with it eventually being revealed that Wylde and Benante would fill in for the late members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. Both Wylde and Benante have expressed their desire to stay as true to the original sound as possible while touring, while Anselmo stated in a pre-reunion announcement discussion that he felt the Abbott brothers would want Pantera's legacy to live on.