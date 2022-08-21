Pantera Share First Teaser for 2023 Reunion Tour, Fans React

Evers since the news broke that next year will see Pantera embarking on their first tour since 2001, much has been reported about fans’ reactions, how the revised line-up will handle it and the like. To help build anticipation – and maybe acceptance – for the upcoming shows, the group just shared a new teaser that’s enigmatic yet quite exciting.

This past Friday night (Aug. 19), the iconic thrash metal troupe posted a 12-second clip to their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Kicking off with the initial notes of the title track from 1990’s Cowboys from Hell, the teaser focuses on individual letters being burned into existence until the full band name is revealed. (Intentionally or not, it’s quite reminiscent of the title card for John Carpenter’s 1982 classic, The Thing).

You can see Pantera's Twitter post below:

Outside of that, the footage doesn’t reveal anything specific about the gigs themselves (such as hints about certain setlists, venues, openers, start dates, etc.) However, Blabbermouth recently reported on rumors that Pantera will join Slipknot, Bring Me the Horizon and Trivium – among other acts – at Knotfest Brasil in Dec., as well as perform at Mexico’s Hell and Heaven Metal Fest around the same time.

Even without much to go on, followers across all of Pantera’s social media accounts have responded with expected levels of hype, hate and everything in-between.

For instance, one Instagram user replied, “LETS GOOOOOO!!!!” whereas another countered with, “If only if it was the real deal” in light of surviving members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown carrying on with guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax).

How do you feel about the teaser, though? Does it get your blood pumping for Pantera’s live return? Do you think they’ll reveal more info soon? Let us know!

Also, you can stay up to date with all our Pantera coverage by clicking here.