On Wednesday (Nov. 30), the estate of the late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott issued a new statement ahead of the reformed Pantera's upcoming celebration shows, which kick off on Friday (Dec. 2) at the Hell & Heaven Metal Fest in Mexico and continue with North American gigs through 2024.

As previously announced, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante will take Vinnie's place for the imminent Pantera performances. Zakk Wylde, Ozzy's lead guitarist and the bandleader of Black Label Society, will fill in for the late Pantera guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, who was Vinnie's brother.

See the Vinnie Paul Estate's statement below.

When news first arrived in July that Pantera would tour again with a reformulated lineup, rock and metal fans responded. The following month, word emerged that the shows would start this year. Pantera then released a teaser video honoring the Abbott brothers. Another teaser came out on Nov. 26.

Vinnie, later of Hellyeah, died in 2018 from heart failure. Dimebag was killed onstage in 2004 during a show by his and Paul's post-Pantera act, Damageplan. Their joint gravesite is in their home state of Texas. Pantera's last studio album was Reinventing the Steel (2000).

See Pantera's upcoming tour dates underneath.

Vinnie Paul Estate Statement - Nov. 30, 2022

There can never be a PANTERA reunion without Vinnie and Dime. However, there is no better way to celebrate and honor Vinnie and Dime’s legacy, than to bring the music of PANTERA directly to the fans. We are honored that Charlie and Zakk, their very close friends and musical brothers, will share the stage with Philip and Rex, to unleash the power of PANTERA live around the world. The Vincent Paul Abbott Estate

Pantera Tour Dates

Dec. 2, 2022 – Texcoco, Mexico @ Heaven & Hell

Dec. 6, 2022 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Metal Fest

Dec. 9, 2022 – Bogota, Colombia @ Knotfest

Dec. 11, 2022 – Santiago, Chile @ Knotfest

Dec. 12, 2022 – Santiago, Chile @ Theater Coliseo

Dec. 15, 2022 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Vibra *

Dec. 18, 2022 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Knotfest

May 26, 2023 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Armeets Arena

May 27, 2023 – Bucharest, Romania @ Metalhead Mtg

May 30, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

May 31, 2023 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

June 2-4, 2023 – Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

June 2-4, 2023 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 5, 2023 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

June 8-10, 2023 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest

June 10, 2023 – Solvsborg, Sweden @ SwedenRock

June 12, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 13, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

June 15, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics

June 22-24, 2023 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

Aug. 4, 2023 – E. Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium ^

Aug. 11, 2023 – Montreal, Canada @ Olympique ^

Aug. 18, 2023 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium ^

Aug. 25, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium ^

Sept. 1, 2023 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium ^

Nov. 3, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome ^

Nov. 10, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field ^

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium ^

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field ^

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Sta. ^

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Canada @ Cmnwlth Sta. ^

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field ^

* With Judas Priest

^ With Metallica