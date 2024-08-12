Pantera Announce Rare One-Off Club Show + Tickets Are Cheap

Pantera fans might want to clear their Thursday schedule right now, cause the band has announced a rare one-off club show that will take place in Minneapolis later this week (Aug. 15).

The Pantera tribute featuring Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown and longtime pals Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante have mostly played larger venues, including some stadiums while opening for Metallica since they reconvened with this lineup. So bringing the raw, chugging aggression to a smaller venue is certainly something worth catching for those lucky enough to score a ticket.

READ MORE: Zakk Wylde Reveals What Made Dimebag Darrell So Great

Where Is the Show?

Pantera revealed this club show through their Instagram stories. They'll be performing at the historic First Avenue in Minneapolis on Thursday (Aug. 15), with doors opening at 7PM and the show kicking off at 8:30PM.

What About Tickets?

For what is expected to be a high demand show, tickets are actually quite reasonable. At press time, tickets were listed at $32. It's noted through the First Avenue website that there is a strict six ticket limit per each person, and that the tickets will be non-transferrable.

In addition, it should be noted that resale of tickets for the event have been completely disabled. All tickets that are resold through any platform will be considered invalid for the evening. So beware of any tickets showing up on resale sites.

Orders will be delivered via AXS Mobile Delivery, and are redeemable only by the original purchaser via the AXS Mobile App with valid ID. You must download the AXS app to receive your tickets for this event. Your entire party must enter the venue at the same time.

Tickets will go on sale at 10AM local time on Tuesday (Aug. 13) morning. Visit the tour section of Pantera's website for ticketing details.

Pantera in 2024

As for the continued Pantera tribute and the remainder of 2024, the band will play their regularly scheduled Minneapolis date on Aug. 16 at U.S. Bank Stadium. They still have a handful of dates on the books for 2024. After an Aug. 23 show in Edmonton and an Aug. 30 performance in Seattle, the band will finish out 2024 at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on Oct. 10. For all Pantera tour dates, including ones booked in 2025, check out ticketing info through their website.