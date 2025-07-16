Pantera Play One Song Live for First Time Ever at 2025 Tour Kickoff, Three More for First Time Since 2001 – Setlist + Videos

Pantera returned to the road Tuesday night (July 15) for their 2025 Tour kickoff and they added several surprises, playing three songs live for the first time since 2001 and a fourth song live for the first time ever.

The Pantera celebration started in December 2022, but now three years into revisiting the band's catalog the group is still finding ways to keep it fresh for fans.

Though the band has opened dates for Metallica this year, it seems like they held onto a few special moments to make the opening night of their own tour memorable.

What New Additions Joined Pantera's Setlist?

The band wasted no time in mixing things up, opening their Burgettstown performance with "Hellbound," which served as the opening track on the band's 2000 studio album, Reinventing the Steel. This would be the band's first time adding it to one of their performances since their final tour as a group back in 2001.

After rolling through such stapes as "5 Minutes Alone," "A New Level" and "Mouth for War," Pantera then trotted out "Goddamn Electric," another Reinventing the Steel favorite. It too had not appeared in a setlist since 2001.

Then the band really went deep following "Goddamn Electric" with 10's off The Great Southern Trendkill album. The track, issued along with the album in 1996, had actually never been played live by Pantera during their initial run as a band.

But the group weren't done yet with providing something different. "I'll Cast a Shadow," the album closer from Reinventing the Steel, made its first setlist appearance since 2001. It was bookeneded by "This Love" and "Cowboys From Hell" in the band's set.

What Did Pantera's 2025 Opening Night Setlist Include?

Per Setlist.fm, the band played a 15 song set for those in attendance at Burgettstown's Pavilion at Star Lake. After opening with the aforementioned, "Hellbound" and sprinkling in the new additions "Goddamn Electric," "10's" and "I'll Cast a Shadow," they finished the night with a set closing "Walk," "Domination" / "Hollow" and "Fucking Hostile" with no encore.

The full setlist and fan-shot video can be seen below.

Pantera - July 15, 2025 at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pa. Setlist

1. "Hellbound"

2. "5 Minutes Alone"

3. "Strength Beyond Strength"

4. "A New Level"

5. "Mouth for War"

6. "Goddamn Electric"

7. "10's"

8. "Becoming"

9. "I'm Broken"

10. "This Love"

11. "I'll Cast a Shadow"

12. "Cowboys From Hell"

13. "Walk"

14. "Domination" / "Hollow"

15. "Fucking Hostile"

Pantera, "10's" in Burgettstown, Pa. (Live Debut)

Pantera, "Walk" in Burgettstown, Pa.

Pantera, "5 Minutes Alone" in Burgettstown, Pa.

Pantera, "Mouth for War" in Burgettstown, Pa.

Pantera, "Cowboys From Hell" in Burgettstown, Pa.

Pantera in 2025

Having opened shows for Metallica earlier in the year, Pantera have returned to headlining their own dates. They're currently out on the road with Amon Amarth with dates that run Sept. 13. Snafu, Shock Narcotic and King Parrot are taking turns in the opening spot on the run.

After their headline tour, their next scheduled shows at present come in the late spring and summer of 2026 when they'll once again support Metallica in Europe.

All ticketing information and dates can be found through the Pantera website.