Congratulations to Pantera bassist Rex Brown and his wife Elena Henrard, who married in late June after getting engaged last December.

Brown, a rather quiet, soft-spoken individual, kept the news under wraps until now, revealing the brief details in an Instagram post yesterday (July 24).

The picture-on-picture image shows the couple wearing all white, sharing a warm embrace and a kiss in the top left corner while seated on a beach looking off in the distance in the foreground shot.

Text accompanies the images, detailing their longstanding relationship which dates back to the mid-'80s. It says they first met in 1984 and fell in love and, in August of 2011, they reunited after two decades apart. Fast forward to last December as Pantera were playing the first series of their comeback shows and Brown proposed to Henrard while in Bogata, Columbia.

Six months later, they officially married on June 26 in Port de Sóller, Spain.

"Some days are diamonds, some days are rocks. but this day below made me so full of gratitude, it cannot be explained in font," writes Brown on Instagram.

Several of Brown's peers were quick to congratulate the newly married couple on Instagram, including Mike Portnoy (The Winery Dogs, Sons of Apollo), Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies), Jose Mangin (Sirius XM), Roy Mayorga (ex-Stone Sour), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning), OL Drake (Evile).

And from all of us at Loudwire, a warm congratulations to Rex and Elena. We wish you many years of health and happiness together!