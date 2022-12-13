Rex Brown Issues Statement, Will Miss Remaining 2022 Pantera Shows While Recovering From COVID

Pantera have issued an update following Rex Brown's absence from the lineup at their Knotfest Chile set on Dec. 11 where two fill-ins were tapped instead. Brown confirms he has contracted COVID-19 and will miss the band's remaining 2022 shows before rejoining them in the new year.

"Thanks to all of our fans and everyone at Knotfest Chile for an amazing show," reads a post on Pantera's Facebook page, which also includes several photographs from the 12-song set where bassist Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Scour, ex-Cattle Decapitation) and Bobby Landgraf (ex-Down) both helped anchor the low end for the night.

South American radio station Futuro had reported on Dec. 11 that Brown had tested positive for COVID, which he has since told fans that he "caught a very mild strain" of the virus. Out of precaution for the health and safety of his bandmates and road crew and due to Pantera's "own protocols," the bassist is forced to sit out the band's final 2022 shows.

"I'm feeling better and am on my way to a speedy recovery," the bassist adds, reassuring fans of his health while exclaiming, "Merry fckn [sic] Christmas and see you all next year!"

Brown was absent last night (Dec. 12) at a headlining show in Santiago, Chile and will also not be on hand for the Dec. 15 and 18 dates in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He's expected to be back on the road with Pantera next year with European dates booked from late May into early July and then its over to the U.S. and Canada to finish out the year.

Over the summer of 2023, Pantera will serve as one of the special guests for Metallica's headlining tour where they will play two nights at each scheduled stop. Each night will feature different openers, so check listings carefully when scooping up tickets here to catch the Pantera comeback.

