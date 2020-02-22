Country-Folk Cover of Pantera’s ‘Walk’ Is a Darn Tootin’ Good Time

It's 2020 and nothing is surprising anymore, not even how much fun this country-folk styled cover of Pantera's face-smashing hit "Walk" is.

The reimagined Vulgar Display of Power classic comes courtesy of the Melodicka Bros, who have already put some unique spins on other iconic songs, such as transforming Korn's "Freak on a Leash" into a Christmas song and giving Radiohead's "Creep" a mood boost with a happy version of the downer track.

In the "Walk" cover, the duo of Dave (vocals, guitar) and Joe (mandolin, bass) don't just flip the song on it's head, but even play it at various tempos dubbed "walking briskly," "jogging," "strolling" and "run for your life."

It's obscenely cheeky as the two match the re!-spect!(ive) paces of their cover in the music video, walking, jogging, strolling and running through the woods while playing their instruments.

Jump out of the circle pit and start square dancing and listen to the cover below.

If you're looking for some more entertaining Pantera covers, you'd be wise to check out this version of "Drag the Waters" off 1996's The Great Southern Trendkill, which was performed by a group of kids who absolutely crushed it.

Country-Folk Cover of Pantera's "Walk"