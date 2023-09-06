Papa Roach + Spiritbox Singers Lobby Brent Smith for Their Favorite Shinedown Setlist Inclusions

One of the fall's bigger rock tours should be Papa Roach and Shinedown co-headlining with Spiritbox on hand to open shows. But before the run started, Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix, Shinedown's Brent Smith and Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante and Mike Stringer got together for a roundtable discussing their respective careers and it gave both Shaddix and LaPlante a chance to lobby Brent Smith for which songs they wanted to hear on the run.

After discussion of their previous tours together that included a collaborative cover of U2's "Beautiful Day," Shaddix took his shot to ask for a specific song from Smith.

"Real quick, are you going to play 'Asking For It'?," Shaddix asks. "It's not in the set, but I can bring it in," says Smith. "I like the deep cuts bro, what can I say?," responds Shaddix.

With the door open, LaPlante also made a case for a song with personal attachment for her.

"I don't mean to pick a cliche one, but specifically because when we were recording Eternal Blue every night when we would be barbecuing we'd be blasting this song," she recalls. "We'd be making chicken and be like (mimics 'Second Chance'). I wouldn't say anything, but I'd be kind of pissed if you didn't play that song," adds LaPlante. "I'd be like, 'You're kidding me, you're not going to play it?' Because it so reminds us of recording our album."

Will Smith and Shinedown play those requests? The tour is now underway, so you'll have to see for yourself.

A Little Competition

With three great bands, it's easy to expect a little friendly competition going on. "I love that healthy competition," says Shaddix. "I learned that from Ian MacKaye, the singer from Fugazi. But in the hardcore scene, and we're not a hardcore band, but when we came up we were playing in these (notes the small room they're in), which is on the floor with the people, microphone getting smashed in my face, that's the kind of venues we were in when we first started."

"The ethos behind that was it didn't matter who the fucking headliner was, it was who won the day. That's it. That's the mindset that I come with, just in my life in general. It's like, 'Alright, let's get it. Let's do our best to win the day, Cob.'"

Check out more of the roundtable discussion between the three bands in the video below. And you can look for all three bands currently out together on tour. They play Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio tonight (Sept. 6) with more shows taking them through Oct. 20 in Denver for the tour finale. Get your dates and ticketing info here.

Shinedown, Papa Roach + Spiritbox Roundtable Discussion