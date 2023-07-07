Hear Paramore’s Hayley Williams + Fall Out Boy on New Taylor Swift Songs

Taylor Swift has officially released the re-recorded version of her third album, Speak Now, dubbed Taylor's Version and it features collaborations with Paramore singer Hayley Williams as well as Fall Out Boy.

The tracks in play here appear on the From the Vault portion of the re-release, which means they were written during the same sessions as the album recording, but did not appear on the original release of the record.

For Swifties (the name given to Taylor Swift's rabid fanbase), it's a huge deal because now they get to hear fresh tracks from the Speak Now era for the first time. And, for scenesters and emos, it's pretty damn cool to see some of these two already huge artists receive a mainstream bump in a brand new way.

The release of this pair of songs also follows the exciting news that Paramore have been tabbed as special guests on some upcoming European dates of Swift's ongoing The Eras Tour.

"Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville," Swift wrote on Twitter, "and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???"

Williams appears on the track "Castles Crumbling," while Fall Out Boy make a cameo on "Electric Touch."

"Castles Crumbling" is a delicate piano-led track with smooth bass and gentle orchestration where Swift and Williams take turns singing and unite for some powerful duet moments. Countering this mood just a bit, "Electric Touch" builds in energy and shows restraint over a more jubilant chorus. Providing a boost, Patrick Stump comes in on the second verse and takes over the next chorus. He and Swift engage in call and response parts as well, making it a well-rounded guest spot.

Listen to both songs below.

Taylor Swift ft. Hayley Williams, "Castles Crumbling" (Taylor's Version, From the Vault)

Taylor Swift ft. Fall Out Boy, "Electric Touch" (Taylor's Version, From the Vault)