Australia's Parkway Drive have just released their sixth album Reverence, which landed them their second consecutive No. 1 debut on the charts in their home country.

They're headlining a U.S. tour this summer, with August Burns Red, The Devil Wears Prada and Polaris as support acts. Tickets go on sale May 18 at 10AM local time and you can check out the full list of stops below. For more information, head to the Parkway Drive website.

Reverence finds Parkway Drive staking out new sonic ground, discharging some more anthemic and rock-leaning songs as they drift further from their obvious metalcore roots. We spoke with frontman Winston McCall about the evolution, who candidly agreed that the band has "outgrown" their early sound. Check out the full interview in the video at the bottom of the page.

Parkway Drive 2018 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 30 — San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA

Aug. 31 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Sept. 01 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Sept. 02 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Sept. 04 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Sept. 05 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

Sept. 06 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

Sept. 07 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Sept. 09 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus

Sept. 10 — Queens, N.Y. @ Knockdown Center

Sept. 12 — Worcester, Mass. @ Worcester Palladium

Sept. 13 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE

Sept. 14 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

Sept. 16 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Sept. 17 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Sept. 19 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Sept. 20 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

Sept. 21 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater

Sept. 22 —Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Sept. 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

