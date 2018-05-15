Parkway Drive Book 2018 North American Tour With August Burns Red + More
Australia's Parkway Drive have just released their sixth album Reverence, which landed them their second consecutive No. 1 debut on the charts in their home country.
They're headlining a U.S. tour this summer, with August Burns Red, The Devil Wears Prada and Polaris as support acts. Tickets go on sale May 18 at 10AM local time and you can check out the full list of stops below. For more information, head to the Parkway Drive website.
Reverence finds Parkway Drive staking out new sonic ground, discharging some more anthemic and rock-leaning songs as they drift further from their obvious metalcore roots. We spoke with frontman Winston McCall about the evolution, who candidly agreed that the band has "outgrown" their early sound. Check out the full interview in the video at the bottom of the page.
Parkway Drive 2018 North American Tour Dates
Aug. 30 — San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA
Aug. 31 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Sept. 01 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Sept. 02 — Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Sept. 04 — St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
Sept. 05 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
Sept. 06 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater & Ballroom
Sept. 07 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel
Sept. 09 — Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus
Sept. 10 — Queens, N.Y. @ Knockdown Center
Sept. 12 — Worcester, Mass. @ Worcester Palladium
Sept. 13 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE
Sept. 14 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory
Sept. 16 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Sept. 17 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Sept. 19 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Sept. 20 — Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
Sept. 21 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater
Sept. 22 —Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
Sept. 23 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
Parkway Drive: We've Outgrown Metalcore