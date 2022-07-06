New Parkway Drive Song ‘The Greatest Fear’ Has a Power Metal Vibe, Band Announces ‘Darker Still’ Album
Parkway Drive have just announced Darker Still, their seventh studio album and alongside that news comes a music video for "The Greatest Fear," the record's second single which has big time power metal vibes.
First up was the video for "Glitch," a mid-tempo stomper with beaming melodies and a natural scream-along chorus that served as a preview of more to come and, now, Parkway Drive have unleashed a totally unexpected track in "The Greatest Fear." It's an even sturdier thumper with bright guitar leads and huge choir-like backing vocals that are quite typical of power metal acts such as Sabaton and Blind Guardian.
It's a bold step for the veteran metalcore group, but one that brilliantly showcases their ability to evolve. It's irresistibly catchy and should easily be a live highlight once Parkway Drive head back out on tour.
"The greatest fear, the one we all share; this song is about the unifying force we all must face —death," says vocalist Winston McCall. "The goal was to create a song that saw death not as something that separates, but something that connects us all on our paths. Musically, we wanted to create a song that did this concept justice. It's heavy, it's epic and when it stomps it leaves an impact."
Speaking about the album on the whole, he adds, "When Parkway originally started out, we all were trying to push ourselves to do more than we possibly could. What you hear on Darker Still is the final fulfillment of our ability to learn and grow catching up with the imagination that we have always had."
Watch the video for "The Greatest Fear" below and view the Darker Still artwork and complete track listing further down the page. Look for the album to be released on Sept. 9 through Epitaph Records and pre-order your copy here.
Parkway Drive, "The Greatest Fear" Lyrics
Master of the darkness
Siren of the storm
Whisper in the silence
The king of nevermore
Keeper of the secrets
Reaper in the fall
Reigning here eternal
The king of nevermore
The bells will ring
Virtue extolled
Behold, destiny, thy guidance
Master of dominion, he's the shadow on the wall
His arms are always open
He's the name we leave unspoken
He's the king of nevermore
The harbinger of all
Dark matters
Dark matters
Breaker of the cycle
Seeker of the soul
Shepherd in the ether
Through the gates of nevermore
Look just beyond the pale
The truth is there to see for one and all
The answers that you seek
Lie just beyond his open door
The bells will ring
Virtue extolled
Behold, destiny, thy guidance
Master of dominion, he's the shadow on the wall
His arms are always open
He's the name we leave unspoken
He's the king of nevermore
The harbinger of all
Dark matters
In death
In death
In death we all sing the hymns of nevermore
In death we all sing the hymns of nevermore
In death we all sing the hymns of nevermore
Nevermore
Nevermore
The promise, the constant
The requiem for every soul
Polaris inside us
We sing the hymns of nevermore
Nevermore
The harbinger of all
Dark matters
Dark matters
Dark matters
Parkway Drive, "The Greatest Fear" Music Video
Parkway Drive, Darker Still Album Art + Track Listing
01. "Ground Zero"
02. "Like Napalm"
03. "Glitch"
04. "The Greatest Fear"
05. "Darker Still"
06. "Imperial Heretic"
07. "If a God Can Bleed"
08. "Soul Bleach"
09. "Stranger"
10. "Land of the Lost"
11. "From the Heart of the Darkness"