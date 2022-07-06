Parkway Drive have just announced Darker Still, their seventh studio album and alongside that news comes a music video for "The Greatest Fear," the record's second single which has big time power metal vibes.

First up was the video for "Glitch," a mid-tempo stomper with beaming melodies and a natural scream-along chorus that served as a preview of more to come and, now, Parkway Drive have unleashed a totally unexpected track in "The Greatest Fear." It's an even sturdier thumper with bright guitar leads and huge choir-like backing vocals that are quite typical of power metal acts such as Sabaton and Blind Guardian.

It's a bold step for the veteran metalcore group, but one that brilliantly showcases their ability to evolve. It's irresistibly catchy and should easily be a live highlight once Parkway Drive head back out on tour.

"The greatest fear, the one we all share; this song is about the unifying force we all must face —death," says vocalist Winston McCall. "The goal was to create a song that saw death not as something that separates, but something that connects us all on our paths. Musically, we wanted to create a song that did this concept justice. It's heavy, it's epic and when it stomps it leaves an impact."

Speaking about the album on the whole, he adds, "When Parkway originally started out, we all were trying to push ourselves to do more than we possibly could. What you hear on Darker Still is the final fulfillment of our ability to learn and grow catching up with the imagination that we have always had."

Watch the video for "The Greatest Fear" below and view the Darker Still artwork and complete track listing further down the page. Look for the album to be released on Sept. 9 through Epitaph Records and pre-order your copy here.

Parkway Drive, "The Greatest Fear" Lyrics

Master of the darkness

Siren of the storm

Whisper in the silence

The king of nevermore

Keeper of the secrets

Reaper in the fall

Reigning here eternal

The king of nevermore The bells will ring

Virtue extolled

Behold, destiny, thy guidance Master of dominion, he's the shadow on the wall

His arms are always open

He's the name we leave unspoken

He's the king of nevermore

The harbinger of all

Dark matters

Dark matters Breaker of the cycle

Seeker of the soul

Shepherd in the ether

Through the gates of nevermore

Look just beyond the pale

The truth is there to see for one and all

The answers that you seek

Lie just beyond his open door The bells will ring

Virtue extolled

Behold, destiny, thy guidance Master of dominion, he's the shadow on the wall

His arms are always open

He's the name we leave unspoken

He's the king of nevermore

The harbinger of all

Dark matters In death

In death

In death we all sing the hymns of nevermore In death we all sing the hymns of nevermore

In death we all sing the hymns of nevermore

Nevermore

Nevermore The promise, the constant

The requiem for every soul

Polaris inside us

We sing the hymns of nevermore

Nevermore The harbinger of all

Dark matters

Dark matters

Dark matters

Parkway Drive, "The Greatest Fear" Music Video

Parkway Drive, Darker Still Album Art + Track Listing

Parkway Drive, 'Darker Still' Epitaph Records

01. "Ground Zero"

02. "Like Napalm"

03. "Glitch"

04. "The Greatest Fear"

05. "Darker Still"

06. "Imperial Heretic"

07. "If a God Can Bleed"

08. "Soul Bleach"

09. "Stranger"

10. "Land of the Lost"

11. "From the Heart of the Darkness"