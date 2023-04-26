Parkway Drive vocalist Winston McCall, on the April 13 episode of the One Life One Chance podcast, talked all about how the metalcore band's Australian hometown of Byron Bay in New South Wales had turned into an affluent real estate destination from the gritty beachside town it was when they grew up there.

So it makes sense that Parkway Drive drummer Ben "Gaz" Gordon is now selling a home he owns in Byron Bay with an asking price of over $10 million, according to reports from rock and metal outlets such as Lambgoat and Metal Injection this week. The house is listed on the website www.realestate.com.au.

See photos of the home near the bottom of this post.

Agents Nick Dunn and Will Phillips are accepting offers of over $10 million for the house, Lambgoat reported. Gordon recently had the home, built in 2000, redesigned by local interior designer Mel Gubbin.

The oceanside house has four beds and four baths. Inside the Mediterranean walls with Travertine cobblestones is a home gym and office. There's also a spacious courtyard with a built-in barbecue and sunken firepit, plus an infinity pool and spa. The Parkway Drive drummer bought it for $2.45 million in 2019.

