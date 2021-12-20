Parkway Drive, Knocked Loose and I Prevail are among the performers who will play at the 2022 So What?! Festival in Arlington, Texas.

The three-day festival will take place on Memorial Day weekend — May 27 through the 29 — and will be held at the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington. This will be a triumphant return for the event, which was last held in 2017.

The lineup consists of artists from various genres, including metal, pop punk, rock, rap, hip-hop and more. In addition to the three aforementioned artists, The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire, Hatebreed, Sum 41, Simple Plan, Sleeping With Sirens, Born of Osiris, Crown the Empire, Carnifex, Lorna Shore, grandson and more are set to perform.

See the full lineup below — note that the artists in the poster are sorted by genre, not by day.

"This year's So What?! lineup is us basically saying, 'Fuck a genre!'" founder Mike Ziemer said in a press release. "Everything is blending together more and more. There are so many hip-hop artists collaborating with rock artists. Travis Barker is working with like every type of artist... This festival brings together all the hype and energy of what's current and what's exciting to the fan that misses Warped Tour but also attends Rolling Loud."

Passes for the full three-day event are currently going for $249 plus service fees, but there is an option to utilize a payment plan to purchase them. Get yours here now.