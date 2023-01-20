Fall Out Boy are back with new music, and there are some that have listened to the new song "Love From the Other Side" and think they have a good idea of what's to come from the band. But hold up! Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump has some words of caution, before sharing the two records from the band's history that he feels most mirror the sound and spirit of what they've created for the upcoming set, So Much (for) Stardust.

Speaking with Kerrang, Stump states that the rest of the upcoming record definitely differs from the single, explaining, "If people are expecting a big, loud, 2007 pop-punk record, it’s not that at all, but if you are acquainted enough with our history, I think it really feels like it’s in the thread of Infinity On High and Folie à Deux – it feels like part of that continuum. It’s not 'Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down' Part 4.”

Elsewhere within the chat, Stump elaborated on the desire to capture a bit of the spirit they had with Folie à Deux, which is part of why they reunited with producer Neal Avron for the new album.

Stump set the stage, recalling, “Yeah! I used to work at a used record store, which is different than a regular record store, because in a used record store you see everybody’s failures (laughs). It's a whole room full of failures! Because what records are people selling back? It’s the ones they don’t want, so I got really acquainted with bands’ careers and legacies and how artists ebb and flow, rise and fall. Plus, my mom’s an accountant, and as an accountant you plan ahead, so there’s always been this expectation that at some point people are gonna stop showing up. People are gonna stop wanting it."

He then added, "There was something about Folie… there was an urgency to getting the idea out because you might never get to make another record again, so I wanted to get back to that urgency! It has nothing to do with getting back to the style, this is not a throwback record in that way. 'Love From the Other Side' has elements of it, but I wanted to get back to the spirit of it, that urgency, and that savoring of every moment. Neal was really amazing at that, being like, ‘We’re gonna spend an inordinate amount of time placing each microphone.’ Every moment was special. And I was really hoping he would work with us again because I wanted that.”

That said, Stump says he's satisfied with the album regardless of the outcome. When asked if he thought the band had made a new record that people won't want to sell back to record stores, he offered, “Yes, I certainly hope so (laughs). But I also don’t really care anymore! That’s one of the things that’s great as you get older, it’s like, we’ve had an amazing run, we’ve been very lucky and hopefully I get to do 20 more of these, but if this is the last one, I wanted to make sure it’s something I really cared about.”

Fall Out Boy's So Much (for) Stardust album is due March 24. Pre-orders are being taken here.