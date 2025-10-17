Paul Stanley Shares His Favorite Photo With Ace Frehley

Paul Stanley has shared his favorite photo with Ace Frehley, who died yesterday (Oct. 16) at the age of 74.

Frehley was on life support due to a brain bleed after a recent fall, TMZ reported yesterday afternoon. Later in the evening, the rocker's family confirmed in a statement that he had died.

Countless rock and metal musicians have shared tributes on social media in honor of the legendary guitarist. Stanley issued a joint statement last night with fellow KISS founder Gene Simmons and has also now shared his favorite photo with Frehley.

"I remember 1974 being in my room at the Hyatt on Sunset in L.A. and I heard someone playing deep and fiery guitar in the room next door. I thought, 'Boy, I wish THAT guy was in the band!' I looked over the balcony… He was. It was Ace. This is my favorite photo of us," Stanley wrote.

See the photo below.

What Did Paul Stanley + Gene Simmons' Statement on Ace Frehley Say?

As of now, Stanley hasn't shared an individual statement on Frehley's death. He and Simmons issued one together, according to Variety, which you can read below.

We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of Kiss’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.

READ MORE: Rockers Mourn the Death of Legendary KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley

Frehley co-founded KISS in 1973 with Stanley, Simmons and Peter Criss. After nine studio albums and the departure of Criss in 1980, he left the group in '82. All four original members reunited in '96, released Psycho Circus in '88 and toured for several years. Frehley left again in 2002.

The guitarist's last public appearance with KISS was when he joined them for a few acoustic songs on board the KISS Kruise in 2018. The last song they ever played together was "Rock and Roll All Nite" [via Setlist.fm].