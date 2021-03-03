Peaceville Records Founder Paul ‘Hammy’ Halmshaw Terminally Ill, Crowdfunding Campaign Launched
Paul 'Hammy' Halmshaw, founder of the distinguished metal label Peaceville Records, has announced he recently received a terminal medical diagnosis. To help ease his quality of life, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched which aims to install a disabled access ground-level bathroom and bedroom in his home.
The British label was formed in 1987 and became a seminal force in extreme metal's early development and was home to England's three pillars of the death/doom movement: My Dying Bride, Anathema and Paradise Lost. Darkthrone, Autopsy, Katatonia, Opeth and Bloodbath also issued widely influential albums under Peaceville, which remains active through today.
"After a life in music I became seriously ill in lockdown. I found out I had hereditary dilated cardiomyopathy which is terminal," said Hammy on the JustGiving donation page.
Of the disease, the Mayo Clinic describes, "Dilated cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle, usually starting in your heart's main pumping chamber (left ventricle). The ventricle stretches and thins (dilates) and can't pump blood as well as a healthy heart can."
The page further states, "To enable Hammy to continue living at his long time home he needs a ground floor bathroom and bedroom building ASAP. Would you be kind enough to donate some spare change to enable this?"
To make a donation, head here.
Loudwire wishes Hammy strength and courage in the battle that lies ahead.
10 Notable Peaceville Records Releases
Anathema, The Silent Enigma
At the Gates, Terminal Spirit Disease EP
Autopsy, Mental Funeral
Bloodbath, The Fathomless Mastery
Darkthrone, Transilvanian Hunger
Dødheimsgard, Kronet Til Konge
Katatonia, Tonight's Decision
My Dying Bride, Turn Loose the Swans
Opeth, Still Life
Paradise Lost, Gothic
