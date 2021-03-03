Paul 'Hammy' Halmshaw, founder of the distinguished metal label Peaceville Records, has announced he recently received a terminal medical diagnosis. To help ease his quality of life, a crowdfunding campaign has been launched which aims to install a disabled access ground-level bathroom and bedroom in his home.

The British label was formed in 1987 and became a seminal force in extreme metal's early development and was home to England's three pillars of the death/doom movement: My Dying Bride, Anathema and Paradise Lost. Darkthrone, Autopsy, Katatonia, Opeth and Bloodbath also issued widely influential albums under Peaceville, which remains active through today.

"After a life in music I became seriously ill in lockdown. I found out I had hereditary dilated cardiomyopathy which is terminal," said Hammy on the JustGiving donation page.

Of the disease, the Mayo Clinic describes, "Dilated cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle, usually starting in your heart's main pumping chamber (left ventricle). The ventricle stretches and thins (dilates) and can't pump blood as well as a healthy heart can."

The page further states, "To enable Hammy to continue living at his long time home he needs a ground floor bathroom and bedroom building ASAP. Would you be kind enough to donate some spare change to enable this?"

To make a donation, head here.

Loudwire wishes Hammy strength and courage in the battle that lies ahead.

10 Notable Peaceville Records Releases

Anathema, The Silent Enigma

At the Gates, Terminal Spirit Disease EP

Autopsy, Mental Funeral

Bloodbath, The Fathomless Mastery

Darkthrone, Transilvanian Hunger

Dødheimsgard, Kronet Til Konge

Katatonia, Tonight's Decision

My Dying Bride, Turn Loose the Swans

Opeth, Still Life

Paradise Lost, Gothic

