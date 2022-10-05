Pearl Jam are lending their talents to a limited-time-only compilation to raise funds for abortion access. Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All, an exclusive to Bandcamp, arrives on Friday (Oct. 7) for 24 hours only, according to Billboard.

In addition to Pearl Jam, the 49-track compilation of all previously unreleased music features R.E.M., Death Cab for Cutie, Wet Leg, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, The Regrettes, Jason Isbell with Amanda Shires, Teagan and Sara, Fleet Foxes, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Grouplove and Soccer Mommy.

Down toward the bottom of this post, see the album announcement along with the compilation's cover art — it's designed by Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon — and full band list.

The compilation follows June's Supreme Court decision to overturn Americans' constitutional right to abortion. All net proceeds from the compilation's sale will be split between The Brigid Alliance, which helps refer abortion patients, and the Abortion Care Network via its partnership with NOISE FOR NOW.

This summer, several rock and metal artists reacted to the controversial Supreme Court decision representing the court's current supermajority of conservative justices. Rage Against the Machine and Coheed and Cambria donated proceeds to reproductive rights. Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong said that he would be renouncing his U.S. citizenship in defiance.

Earlier this year, Pearl Jam addressed the issue when lead singer Eddie Vedder explained to a concert audience his idea of how a woman should respond if the man they start dating is against legalized abortion. On Pearl Jam's 1992 MTV Unplugged broadcast, Vedder scrawled "PRO-CHOICE!!!" on his arm in marker.

Abortion Care Network spokesperson Jay Thibodeau says, "Donating to keep clinics open in every state makes a huge difference to those who need care. It also matters that people who have, provide and support abortion know that they are not alone: most people in the U.S. support the right to abortion, and we are less alone when we can see and join unified, unapologetic calls to liberate abortion."

Read more about the Safe Abortion Access compilation directly below.

Compilation made up of previously-unreleased recordings – featuring new songs, covers, remixes, live versions & unreleased demos. Available for only 24 hours, exclusively on Bandcamp on Friday 10/7 starting at 12:01am PT. Tee shirt of the album art by Kim Gordon to be sold 10/7 on Bandcamp. All net proceeds from album & tees will go to Abortion Care Network, Brigid Alliance and NOISE FOR NOW.