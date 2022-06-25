Rage Against the Machine, "disgusted" by the current turn of events, showed their fierce support for reproductive rights on Friday (June 24). That day, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Americans' constitutional right to abortion, maintained for the last half-century.

The right had been in place since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, nearly two decades before the Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello-led rap-rockers formed in Los Angeles in 1991. The band released its classic debut, Rage Against the Machine, the following year.

On Friday, many rock and metal artists responded to the news of the controversial decision that represents the Supreme Court's current supermajority of conservative justices.

Rage put their money where their mouths are. They're donating $475,00 from advance ticket sales from their tour kickoff shows next month in East Troy, Wisconsin, and Chicago to reproductive rights organizations in those states.

Read the band's statement below. See Rage's upcoming reunion tour dates underneath. Get tickets here.

We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people. Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities. To date, our fans have raised $475,000.00 from the sale of our charity tickets at Alpine Valley and the United Center. We are donating that money to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois. Like the many women who have organized sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist.

Rage Against the Machine 2022 Tour Dates

July 9 – East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley

July 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 12 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

July 15 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Bluesfest

July 16 – Quebec City, Quebec @ FEQ

July 19 – Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Ctr

July 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 25 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Ctr

July 27 – Cleveland, Ohio @ RM Fieldhouse

July 29 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

July 31 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 2 – Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Aug. 3 – Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Aug. 8 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Aug. 9 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Aug. 11 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Aug. 12 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Aug. 14 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

Aug. 24 – Edinburgh, England @ Royal Highland

Aug. 26 – Leeds, England @ Leeds

Aug. 28 – Reading, England @ Reading

Aug. 30 – Paris, France @ RockenSeine

Sept. 1 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

Sept. 3 – Hannover, Germany @ Expo

Sept. 5 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Sept. 8 – Malaga, Spain @ Andalucia

Sept. 10 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool

Sept. 13 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadhalle

Sept. 15 – Krakow, Poland @ Taruon Arena

Sept. 17 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Zagreb Arena

Sept. 19 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2

Rage Against the Machine 2023 Tour Dates

Feb. 22, 2023 – Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Ctr

Feb. 24, 2023 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Ctr

Feb. 26, 2023 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Feb. 28, 2023 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

March 3, 2023 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

March 5, 2023 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

March 7, 2023 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr

March 9, 2023 – Tacoma, Wash. @ TacomaDome

March 11, 2023 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum

March 13, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome

March 15, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

March 17, 2023 – Winnipeg, M.B. @ Canada Life Ctr

Marcy 19, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Ctr

Marcy 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Ctr

March 22, 2023 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Premier Ctr

March 28, 2023 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr

March 30, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

April 1, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

April 2, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena