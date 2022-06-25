Rage Against the Machine ‘Disgusted’ by Supreme Court Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade
Rage Against the Machine, "disgusted" by the current turn of events, showed their fierce support for reproductive rights on Friday (June 24). That day, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Americans' constitutional right to abortion, maintained for the last half-century.
The right had been in place since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, nearly two decades before the Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello-led rap-rockers formed in Los Angeles in 1991. The band released its classic debut, Rage Against the Machine, the following year.
On Friday, many rock and metal artists responded to the news of the controversial decision that represents the Supreme Court's current supermajority of conservative justices.
Rage put their money where their mouths are. They're donating $475,00 from advance ticket sales from their tour kickoff shows next month in East Troy, Wisconsin, and Chicago to reproductive rights organizations in those states.
Read the band's statement below. See Rage's upcoming reunion tour dates underneath. Get tickets here.
We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people. Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities.
To date, our fans have raised $475,000.00 from the sale of our charity tickets at Alpine Valley and the United Center. We are donating that money to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois.
Like the many women who have organized sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist.
