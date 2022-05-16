At a concert this month, Eddie Vedder explained to Pearl Jam's audience his idea of how a woman should respond if the man they start dating is against legalized abortion.

The Pearl Jam singer's remarks came amid a performance of the rock band's 1995 Vitalogy single "Not for You" during their May 6 concert at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles. They likely were spurred by that week's Politico leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft. The draft reportedly indicated the court's plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that protects a pregnant woman's right to choose to have an abortion.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

As shown at 3:13 in the fan-captured clip, Vedder says, "I think if you're a girl or woman out there, and the guy you're starting to go out with — who you're thinking about maybe going all the way with — I think if that guy is not pro-choice, then he shouldn't be allowed to fuck you."

The comments line up with the vocalist's longtime stance on supporting women's rights. In Pearl Jam's 1992 MTV Unplugged, Vedder famously writes "PRO-CHOICE!!!" on his arm in marker.

Other Pearl Jam members have voiced the same support, most recently lead guitarist Mike McCready. Last Saturday (May 14), the guitarist joined Women's March San Francisco, the rocker sharing a real-time video of his participation.

McCready captioned the post, "I woke up in San Francisco after last night's Oakland show and joined the San Francisco march to protect peoples' freedom to choose!"

In other Pearl Jam news, drummer Matt Cameron recently missed the band's shows for the first time in his career due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The group has made do with a series of fill-in drummers, including Josh Klinghoffer, the current Pearl Jam touring guitarist who used to play in Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Vedder himself previously tested positive for the virus. Pearl Jam are currently on tour in North America as part of a trek first plotted for 2020 before the pandemic delayed the plans. The trip promotes the band's latest album, that year's Gigaton. Get tickets here.

Pearl Jam, "Not for You" (Live - May 6, 2022)

Mike McCready, Women's March Video