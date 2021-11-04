Pearl Jam + Imagine Dragons to Headline 2022 Lollapalooza Paris

Lollapalooza organizers continues to bring their brand to venues around the world, with 2022 plans underway. The latest Lollapalooza spinoff to reveal their 2022 lineup is Lollapalooza Paris, with Pearl Jam and Imagine Dragons set to headline the two-day event.

More than 50 artists will perform across four stages at the Hippodrome De Longchamp in Paris on July 16 and 17 of next year.

The opening Saturday (July 16) is has Imagine Dragons topping the bill alongside electronic music favorite David Guetta. Fever 333 and The Struts are also part of the opening day lineup, giving some rock flavor to the bill that also features Jack Harlow, Sullivan King and Tai Verdes amongst others.

Pearl Jam will close out the festivities on Sunday (July 17), sitting atop the bill with rapper A$AP Rocky. There's a little more rock presence on Sunday with Maneskin, Turnstile, Highly Suspect, White Reaper and Phoebe Bridgers all performing, while fans can also look for Megan Thee Stallion and Illenium among the bigger names. See the full lineups for both days below.

In addition to the music, Lollapalooza Paris will provide festival goers with a wide variety of french cuisine, art exhibitions and a space dedicated to learning about social and global causes.

Tickets for the 2022 Lollapalooza Paris are on sale now at this location.

2022 Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

Lollapalooza Paris