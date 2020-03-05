Pearl Jam Announce Immersive ‘Gigaton’ Audio-Visual Experiences

If you've been paying attention to Pearl Jam's rollout of their new Gigaton album, you're aware the band has been going to lengths to provide something extra in terms of the experience. That will continue later this month when Pearl Jam plan an immersive Gigaton Listen Experience in theaters worldwide.

On March 25, for one night only, the band will partner with Abramorama to showcase the new record in over 200 Dolby Atmos-equipped theaters. This comes just two days prior to the album's release and will be something more than just the traditional album playback.

Yes, you'll get to hear the album in full via the high quality Dolby Atmos experience, but they've also pulled in Evolve, who created the video for "Dance of the Clairvoyants," to provide a choice set of visuals as you take in the music.

“It’s truly a unique way to experience this album,” explains Gigaton producer Josh Evans. “I’m excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances.”

Tickets for these special events are on sale now at this location. As for Pearl Jam's Gigaton record, be sure to get your pre-order in here ahead of the March 27 street date. And look for Pearl Jam on tour in the coming months at these dates.

