The spirits are implied in the festival name, but the music is what's going to take things "beyond" at the 2022 Bourbon & Beyond Festival. It's a stellar lineup for 2022 as Pearl Jam, Jack White, Kings of Leon and Chris Stapleton will headline the four-day festival.

This year's event expands to a four-day festival for the first time, with fans descending upon Louisville, Kentucky's Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center Sept. 15-18.

The fun starts on Thursday (Sept. 15) with Jack White in the headline spot, with a bill that also features Alanis Morissette, Father John Misty, The Revivalists, Japanese Breakfast, Shakey Graves, Jimmie Vaughan, Shovels & Rope, Buffalo Nichols, Hannah Wicklund, Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, Hogslop String Band and Tyler Boone.

On Friday (Sept. 16), Kings of Leon will close out the night after sets from Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Courtney Barnett, Charley Crockett, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Houndmouth, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Eric Gales, S.G. Goodman, Hogslop String Band, Jocelyn & Chris Arndt, Missy Raines & Allegheny and Tray Wellington.

Saturday (Sept. 17) is the most rock centric lineup of the weekend with Pearl Jam headlining and Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Elle King, Drive-By Truckers, JP Saxe, Robert Randolph Band, Reignwolf, The National Parks, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Jon Stickley Trio, Missy Raines & Allegheny and Matilda Marigolds also playing.

Stapleton gets the closing honors on Sunday (Sept. 18), with a bill that features The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary lineup, NEEDTOBREATHE, Caamp, Marcus King, Yola, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Jukebox the Ghost, Boy & Bear, Madison Cunningham, Gin Wigmore, Sierra Hull, The Blue Stones, Jake Blount, Bella White and the Jon Stickley Trio.

"Bourbon and Beyond is definitely one we are looking forward to,” says Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon. “It has amazing food and obviously the best stuff to drink, I love both of those things. And sharing the stage over the four days with friends like Pearl Jam and Chris Stapleton makes us even more excited about it. We can’t wait!"

“We really captured lightning in a [bourbon] bottle with this lineup. Honestly, it’s one of the best billed festivals in 2022,” says Danny Wimmer Presents founder Danny Wimmer said. “Between Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life on back-to-back weekends, there is no better place to be this fall than Kentucky. See you there.”

In 2022, Bourbon & Beyond is proud to present The Louisville Cocktail Competition: A search for the perfect cocktail infused with Kentucky Bourbon to represent the city of Louisville will begin soon. Be a part of history in the making and witness the final round of the competition at Bourbon & Beyond to declare the winning recipe for the soon-to-be infamous “The Louisville” cocktail served at bars across the globe. More details regarding this exciting contest to be announced in the coming months.

The World’s Largest Bourbon & Music Festival also offers unique bourbon and culinary experiences featuring demos and tastings from the master distillers and celebrity chefs live and in-person. As well, attendees at Bourbon & Beyond can enjoy a variety of on-site food and beverage offerings that celebrate menus and flavors inspired by Kentucky’s explosion in the culinary world. Selections from local and regional restaurants are specially curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC.

Bourbon & Beyond Weekend General Admission passes start at $249.99 and Weekend Mint Experience passes start at $629.99, while a very limited number of Weekend Beyond VIP by Angel’s Envy passes remain, beginning at $1,599.99. For Single Day passes, GA starts at $99.99 plus fees and Mint Experience starts at $219.99. There’s also the option for the Four Roses Four Pack for all four days of Bourbon & Beyond for $959.96. All ticket levels are also subject to additional fees. Layaway options are available for only $10 down through April 15, with payments amortized through July.

Music fans can also purchase the Exacta Pass, allowing general admission to Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life – held one week later, September 22-25, 2022 at the same Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center – for just $479.99 plus fees. The Exacta Pass will sell fast as it is only available in an extremely limited capacity.

For all ticketing, camping and other festival info, be sure to check out the Bourbon & Beyond Festival website.

Bourbon & Beyond 2022 Trailer