The final day of the Lollapalooza Argentina festival ran into some serious weather-related issues which led to the cancellation of the final day.

Pearl Jam were set to close out the festival but were unable to perform after organizers made the decision to shut down the final day. Organizers issued a statement which read (as translated to English), "Due to the severe weather conditions that occurred during the night, with heavy storms, lightning and wind gusts expected to continue throughout the day, it has been resolved, in compliance with the instructions of government authorities, to cancel the third date of the festival. Those who have purchased tickets on the official site may visit the application site of Lollapalooza Argentina, the web www.lollapaloozaar.com and their social networks to obtain information on the reimbursement for the third date."

While the band was not able to perform, they were still in the vicinity with drummer Matt Cameron posting a photo of some of the damage already done. "Sorry gang, severe weather conditions last night led to the cancellation of today's Lollapalooza concert. We love you Argentina!"

Volbeat, who were also part of the bill, at least still had a sideshow planned in the area, so fans who were hoping to catch them at Lollapalooza Argentina could still try to see them at the Teatro Vorterix on March 21. Other top-line artists set to play on the Sunday bill included LCD Soundsystem, Kygo, The National and David Byrne.