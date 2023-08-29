Mike McCready’s Favorite Songwriter + Lyricist Shouts Out Pearl Jam on Anniversary of ‘Ten’

Mutual love and appreciation for one another was in the air on X (formerly Twitter) as Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready revealed his favorite songwriter and lyricist in a response to a post about the anniversary of the band's classic debut album Ten.

On Aug. 27, which marked the 32nd anniversary of the 13x platinum album, former Drive-By Truckers member and current solo artist Jason Isbell briefly recollected the impact the record had on him in his youth.

"Happy birthday to Pearl Jam's Ten. This 12-year-old kid with the Stat [Stratocaster guitar] and the flannel will be forever grateful," Isbell shared, catching McCready's eye.

Replying to Isbell's post on X, McCready warmly exclaimed, "Thanks Jason! You are my favorite lyricist and songwriter!"

Isbell played guitar and was co-lead singer in southern rockers Drive-By Truckers from 2001 through 2007 and played on three studio albums. Since his exit from the group, Isbell has enjoyed a prolific solo career with his backing band The 400 Unit often accompanying him on the recordings. To date, he's released nine studio albums under his name, the latest being Weathervanes, which came out in June and reached No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam will kick off a limited run of U.S. tour dates on Aug. 31. See those stops here.

