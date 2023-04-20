Pearl Jam Announce Limited 2023 U.S. Tour Dates, Playing Most Places Twice

Pearl Jam have announced a limited run of 2023 U.S. tour dates, with nine shows booked in just five different cities.

The trek will begin on Aug. 31 in St. Paul, Minnesota and the band will perform a second night at this location on Sept. 2. From there, it's onward to Chicago in Illinois, Indianapolis in Indiana and two sets of stops in Texas — Fort Worth, then Austin.

Pearl Jam, who last released Gigaton in 2020, will perform twice in each city except for Indianapolis. Inhaler, an alt-rock band from Dublin, Ireland, are set to open in Chicago, Indianapolis and Austin, while support at the remaining stops will be announced in the coming weeks.

Per a press release, the group is making an effort to "protect fans' access to fairly priced tickets by providing the majority of tickets to Ten Club members, making tickets non-transferable where permitted, and by selling PJ Premium tickets."

Tickets will first be made available to members of the Pearl Jam Ten Club through an exclusive pre-sale right now, right here.

READ MORE: How Grunge Musicians Felt About the Word 'Grunge'

Other ticket-seekers will have to sign up for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program from now until April 25 at 5PM PT in order to have the option to purchase tickets starting April 28 at 10AM venue local time.

View all of the scheduled dates below.

Pearl Jam 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Pearl Jam Live Nation loading...

Aug. 31 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 02 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 05 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Sept. 07 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Sept. 10 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 13 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 15 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 18 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Sept. 19 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Every 'Big 4' Grunge Album, Ranked From Worst to Best How do they stack up?

PLAYLIST: Ultimate Grunge

Listen/follow here and view the first 100 songs in the playlist below.