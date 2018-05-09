Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and Thunderpussy drummer Leah Julius have teamed up with singer KT Tunstall to record a cover of the Tom Petty classic, "I Won't Back Down." As stated in the video above, Petty was a musical hero of all three, and they felt this song would "serve as a loud shout of support to all the people all over the world marching, protesting and standing up for justice and equality."

The politically-charged video, directed by Mark Haldane, includes footage of the three musicians laying down the track in the studio along with photos sent in from fans around the world taking part in various marches.

"Huge thanks and love to all the fans who sent in photos and footage of their efforts to eradicate injustice and prejudice all around the world. You made this video possible. THANK YOU!," stated Tunstall. Proceeds from the track will go to the Vitalogy Foundation. The organization, founded by Pearl Jam in 2006, aids efforts towards community health, the environment, arts and education and social change. To learn more about the organization, head here.

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