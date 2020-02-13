Pearl Jam Unveil Moon-Inspired Augmented Reality to Preview New Song

The title "Superblood Wolfmoon" conjures up a certain image, but if you're a Pearl Jam fan, you'll need your cellphone and the ACTUAL moon to see exactly what the band had in mind.

Pearl Jam have been employing augmented reality to help promote their new album, previously sending fans on a location hunt to discover the title and artwork of their Gigaton album.

According to Rolling Stone, this latest experience has fans using the Pearl Jam web app, asking them to point their cellphone cameras at the moon, which will then trigger onscreen animations over and around the moon that will coordinate with a preview of the new song, "Superblood Wolfmoon." There will also be the option to pre-order the song ahead of its Feb. 18 release.

The band began teasing the preview on Wednesday, as seen below:

“We’re honored to be working with Pearl Jam to bring their music to life through technology blended with the elements of nature that inspired their tone,” Powster CEO Ste Thompson said in a statement. “This activation displays their innovation and creative energy going into their new album. Adapting to new technologies and integrating platforms unleashes the full potential of music, as well as changes the way fans experience new sounds, and we are excited to be teaming up with Pearl Jam to provide their fans with this exclusive look at their style and artistic direction.”

Those interested in checking out the latest AR promotion can visit moon.pearljam.com. The augmented reality experience goes live today.

You can currently pre-order Pearl Jam's Gigaton album at this location. The set, produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam and featuring the lead single "Dance of the Clairvoyants," will arrive on March 27.