Pearl Jam Release New Garage Pop Song ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’

Pearl Jam's 11th album, Gigaton, is fast-approaching and the grunge icons have just released the second new single, a garage pop corker titled "Superblood Wolfmoon."

The song is a bit more traditional than "Dance of the Clairvoyants," the highly experimental lead single that was released in mid-January. "Superblood Wolfmoon" demonstrates a sense of urgency and is fixated around a simple and effective garage rock riff over which Eddie Vedder vocally dances with his darting phrases.

Read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) directly below and listen to Pearl Jam's new song further down the page.

Superblood wolfmoon

Took her away too soon

Superblood wolfmoon

Took her away too soon I can hear you

Singin' in the distance

I can see you when I close my eyes

Once, you were somewhere

And now you're everywhere

I'm feelin' selfish and I want what's right

I ask for forgiveness

I'm mad at myself

Feelin' angry, now get off the scale Right now I feel

A lack of innocence searchin' for reveal

Hypnotonic resonance, I feel

Not much of anything

And the cause is life or death Throughout the hopelessness

Focus on your focuslessness

I've been hopin' and I hoped I'd last

I don't know anything

I question everything

This life I love is goin' way too fast

Both my eyes are swollen

My face is broken

And I'm hopin' that I hurt ya

Hopin' that I hurt ya

Hopin' that I hurt ya [?] She was a stunner and I am stunned

And my first thought or second thought was "could be the one"

I was a prisoner, of keys and of cuffs

Yeah, I was feelin' fortunate to be locked up

But the world kept on spinnin'

Always felt like it was endin'

And love not withstandin'

We are each of us I'm in danger

Singin' in the distance

I can see you when I close my eyes

Once, you were somewhere

And now you're everywhere

I'm feelin' selfish and I want what's right

I ask for forgiveness

I'm mad at myself

Feelin' angry, now get off the scale Superblood wolfmoon

Took her away too soon

Superblood wolfmoon

Took her away too soon

Superblood wolfmoon

Took her away too soon I can hear you

Singin' in the distance

I can see you when I close my eyes

Once, you were somewhere

And now you're everywhere

I'm feelin' selfish and I want what's right

Focus on your focuslessness

Deliver hopelessness

I've been hopin' and I hoped I'd last

I don't know anything

I question everything

This life I love is goin' way too fast

Prior to releasing "Superblood Wolfmoon," the Seattle legends encouraged fans to engage in an augmented reality experience to hear a preview of the new song. On Thursday (Feb. 13), the band instructed fans to use the Pearl Jam app and to direct their cell phone camera toward the moon, which would then trigger the teaser clip.

Gigaton arrives on March 27 and Pearl Jam will embark on a headlining North American tour on March 18. Pre-order the album here and see the upcoming tour stops below.

Pearl Jam, "Superblood Wolfmoon"

Pearl Jam 2020 North American Tour Dates

March 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

March 20 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 22 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

March 24 – Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

March 28 – Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

March 30 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

April 02 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

April 04 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

April 06 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 09 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

April 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 13 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

April 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

April 18 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

April 19 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena