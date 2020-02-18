Pearl Jam Release New Garage Pop Song ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’
Pearl Jam's 11th album, Gigaton, is fast-approaching and the grunge icons have just released the second new single, a garage pop corker titled "Superblood Wolfmoon."
The song is a bit more traditional than "Dance of the Clairvoyants," the highly experimental lead single that was released in mid-January. "Superblood Wolfmoon" demonstrates a sense of urgency and is fixated around a simple and effective garage rock riff over which Eddie Vedder vocally dances with his darting phrases.
Read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) directly below and listen to Pearl Jam's new song further down the page.
Superblood wolfmoon
Took her away too soon
Superblood wolfmoon
Took her away too soon
I can hear you
Singin' in the distance
I can see you when I close my eyes
Once, you were somewhere
And now you're everywhere
I'm feelin' selfish and I want what's right
I ask for forgiveness
I'm mad at myself
Feelin' angry, now get off the scale
Right now I feel
A lack of innocence searchin' for reveal
Hypnotonic resonance, I feel
Not much of anything
And the cause is life or death
Throughout the hopelessness
Focus on your focuslessness
I've been hopin' and I hoped I'd last
I don't know anything
I question everything
This life I love is goin' way too fast
Both my eyes are swollen
My face is broken
And I'm hopin' that I hurt ya
Hopin' that I hurt ya
Hopin' that I hurt ya [?]
She was a stunner and I am stunned
And my first thought or second thought was "could be the one"
I was a prisoner, of keys and of cuffs
Yeah, I was feelin' fortunate to be locked up
But the world kept on spinnin'
Always felt like it was endin'
And love not withstandin'
We are each of us
I'm in danger
Singin' in the distance
I can see you when I close my eyes
Once, you were somewhere
And now you're everywhere
I'm feelin' selfish and I want what's right
I ask for forgiveness
I'm mad at myself
Feelin' angry, now get off the scale
Superblood wolfmoon
Took her away too soon
Superblood wolfmoon
Took her away too soon
Superblood wolfmoon
Took her away too soon
I can hear you
Singin' in the distance
I can see you when I close my eyes
Once, you were somewhere
And now you're everywhere
I'm feelin' selfish and I want what's right
Focus on your focuslessness
Deliver hopelessness
I've been hopin' and I hoped I'd last
I don't know anything
I question everything
This life I love is goin' way too fast
Prior to releasing "Superblood Wolfmoon," the Seattle legends encouraged fans to engage in an augmented reality experience to hear a preview of the new song. On Thursday (Feb. 13), the band instructed fans to use the Pearl Jam app and to direct their cell phone camera toward the moon, which would then trigger the teaser clip.
Gigaton arrives on March 27 and Pearl Jam will embark on a headlining North American tour on March 18. Pre-order the album here and see the upcoming tour stops below.
Pearl Jam, "Superblood Wolfmoon"
Pearl Jam 2020 North American Tour Dates
March 18 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
March 20 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 22 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
March 24 – Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre
March 28 – Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
March 30 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
April 02 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
April 04 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
April 06 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 09 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
April 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
April 13 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
April 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
April 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
April 18 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
April 19 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
2020's Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums