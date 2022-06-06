Pete Townshend Blasts Fan for Song Request Then Roger Daltrey Makes The Who Play It

The Who's Pete Townshend found himself on the somewhat amusing end of an interaction with a fan request during a show in Tampa recently. After laying into an audience member for yelling out a request, Townshend then asked Roger Daltrey what song he wanted to play only for the singer to agree with the fan and have Townshend humorously be forced to walk it back.

Setting up the interaction, The Who's set had a brief interruption while technical issues had taken place. After a few moments for everything to get back into working order, The Who appeared ready to resume the show, but had a moment of uncertainty about what would come next in the set. That's when a fan in the crowd shouted out their request for "Naked Eye."

The guitarist stared into the audience, responding, "Just shut up. Just shut the fuck up with Naked fucking Eye, alright? We don't do requests." He then softened his tone a bit, adding, "However many times I see you, and I love you, you fucking paid for my Ferrari, I’m sure.”

At that point, Townshend appeared ready to get back into the flow of the show, turning to Daltrey and asking what he'd like to play, offering, "Anything you'd like." And you guessed it, Daltrey humorously replied, "Naked Eye."

“You’re gonna get me to play 'Naked Eye' after all that?” Townshend responded, as Daltrey just smiled. But the die was already cast as a stagehand walked out with an acoustic guitar so the two musicians could lead the acoustic performance of the track.

For those not familiar with the band's extensive musical catalog, the track initially appeared on 1974's Odds and Sods, which was a collection of studio outtakes and rarities. Though first appearing on a studio album in 1974, the track had been around for several years, first turning up during their 1970 touring.

While initially rankled by the fan request, Townshend appeared to find the humor in the situation as by the end of the performance, he was sporting a grin as well. Watch fan-shot footage of the rant and performance below.

The Who are currently between tour legs as Roger Daltrey plays some solo shows in the U.K. this summer. But the band will be back in the action in the U.S. and Canada this October for the next leg of "The Who Hits Back" tour. Get ticketing info here.

