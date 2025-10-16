Former KISS drummer Peter Criss has offered his first comments following the death of his longtime bandmate, guitarist Ace Frehley.

Frehley died Thursday (Oct. 16) at the age of 74. “We are completely devastated and heartbroken," read a statement from his family. "In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

READ MORE: 35 Photos of Original KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Through the Years

Criss was an original member of KISS along with Frehley, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. The drummer exited the group in 1980, only to return to the band for a second stint in 1996. Criss exited again briefly in 2001, before rejoining in 2002 and exiting again in 2004.

What Did Peter Criss Say About the Death of Ace Frehley?

In his posting shared via his personal website, Criss expressed his love and prayers for Ace's family and spoke on the legacy that the guitarist leaves behind. His comments on Ace's passing can be read below:

With a broken heart and deep, deep sadness, my brother Ace Frehley has passed away. He died peacefully with his family around him. My wife and I were with him to the end as well. I love you my brother. My love and prayers go out to Jeanette, Monique, Charlie and Nancy and all of Ace's extended family, bandmates, fans and friends. May the Lord comfort you at this difficult time. As a founding member of the rock group KISS and in Ace's solo career, Ace influenced and touch the hearts of millions of people. His legacy will live on in the music industry and in the hearts of the KISS Army. At this time I ask all of you to please be respectful to Ace's family and allow them to grieve privately. To the KISS Army and Ace's Rock Soldiers, my heart is with you all... Broken... God Bless, Peter Criss

What Gene Simmons Said About the Death of Ace Frehley?

Peter Criss was not the only original member of KISS to comment on Frehley's passing. Earlier in the evening, Gene Simmons also weighed in with a statement of his own.

Posting through his X social media account, Simmons offered, "Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace's legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn't live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldiers. Long may his legacy live on."

In a joint statement issued to Variety, Simmons and Paul Stanley also offered, “We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of Kiss’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.”