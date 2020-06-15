Philip Anselmo’s En Minor Band Target September for Debut Album

Philip Anselmo is a man of many bands, but one of them is expected to make its full length album debut this September. En Minor have locked in a Sept. 4 release for their When the Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out album in the U.S. and Europe.

According to a newly released video teaser for the album, pre-orders will begin tomorrow (June 16). You can also get bundle packages via the Housecore Records store. The teaser video seen below also offers a brief look at a performance of what appears to be the title track, with Anselmo giving it a dark and haunting heft with his deep vocal.

In addition to Anselmo, En Minor features his Down bandmate Jimmy Bower on drums, with Kevin Bond on guitar and bass, Stephen Taylor on guitar, Calvin Dover on keys, Joiner Dover on bass and Steve Bernal on cello. As for the sound, Anselmo explains in the band's bio, "Ugly and beautiful, En Minor isn’t ‘party music.’ This is ‘kill the party music.’”

Though this is the band's full-length album debut, they did release a 7" EP already via Housecore Records.

En Minor, When the Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out Pre-Order Teaser