The childhood home of Mike D is currently for sale for $19.5 million in New York's Upper West Side. The Beastie Boy's family lived in this New York City home for over 50 years.

Hester and Harold Diamond moved into the duplex in the '60s and were renting until they purchased the duplex in 1982 when the building became a co-op. Mike D's older brother, David, says his family bought the duplex and an adjoining 19th-floor apartment all together for $1.2 million, according to the New York Times.

The Beastie Boy's former home is over 6,000 square feet and is in the famed Eldorado building. Here's a look inside Mike D's childhood home with views of Central Park and a huge terrace.

Childhood Home of Beastie Boys' Mike D Lists for $19.5 Million Take a tour of Beastie Boy Mike D's recently listed $19.5 million childhood home.