Pixies Announce 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Hey! They've been trying to meet you, and they'll get a chance to do just that this fall when Pixies take the stage for their first post-pandemic tour dates.

The foursome of Black Francis, Joey Santiago, David Lovering and Paz Lenchantin have carved out an 11-date September run focused primarily on the East Coast and Midwest. Included in the run are appearances at Milwaukee's annual Summerfest and Chicago's Riot Fest as well as a couple of support dates for Nine Inch Nails. See the list of stops below.

Keeping with their spontaneous nature, the band will draw from their entire catalog with no firm nightly set list in place, allowing for fans to get unique sets nightly.

“Over the past year, it’s been wonderful to spend so much time with our families,” said Pixies’ Joey Santiago. “I’ve been doing a lot of cycling and playing music, Paz has been working on art projects, music, film, and surfing, Charles has been raising chickens and doing a lot of painting, and Dave has been playing drums, doing magic, and investing time in metal detecting and mineral collecting. But we’re ready to get back to playing live shows and are looking forward to seeing you all.”

These mark the band's first performances since December of 2019. The full itinerary is below. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 11) at 10AM ET. You can get full ticketing info via the band's website.

Pixies 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 10 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ Capitol Theatre

Sept. 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept. 13 - Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Sept. 14 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Foellinger Theatre

Sept. 16 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

Sept. 17 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory at The District

Sept. 18 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room/Outdoors

Sept. 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 21 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion (with NIN)

Sept. 23 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion (with NIN)

Sept. 26 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom