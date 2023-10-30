POLL: What’s the Best Alice in Chains Album? – VOTE NOW!

What a career Alice in Chains have had! The band is one of the few acts to have enjoyed a second act that's been nearly as popular as the first, with their reunion and addition of William DuVall keeping them as relevant in modern day as they were during the Layne Staley years of the '90s. But which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

It all started for the band back in 1990, with the foursome of Layne Staley, Jerry Cantrell, Sean Kinney and Mike Starr dropping the impressive debut, Facelift, featuring "Man in the Box," "We Die Young," "It Ain't Like That," "Sunshine," "Bleed the Freak" and "Sea of Sorrow" among others.

From there, the band returned strong with 1992's Dirt, bolstered by the Singles soundtrack song "Would?" and rolling out rock radio hits such as "Them Bones," "Angry Chair," "Rooster" and "Down in the Hole."

The band's self-titled album arrived in 1995, with bassist Mike Inez now fully immersed in the band in place of Mike Starr. They added to their impressive catalog with new favorites "Grind," "Heaven Beside You," "Again" and "Over Now." An MTV Unplugged album and a couple of compilation / hits offerings filled the next few years until sadly Staley died in 2002 and the group disbanded.

But, by 2009, the itch was there again with the band recruiting William DuVall to join them in the creation of the moving comeback album, Black Gives Way to Blue, which featured "Check My Brain," "A Looking in View," "Your Decision" and "Lesson Learned."

The kept the momentum going in 2013 with the stellar follow-up The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, adding "Hollow," "Stone" and "Voices" as hit rock radio singles. Then, in 2018, Rainier Fog became their sixth studio album, featuring "The One You Know," "So Far Under," "Never Fade" and the title track.

But which of these records is the best? Here's your chance to let us know by ranking each album below to help determine the winner.

READ MORE: 5 Reasons Why We Love Alice in Chains' Layne Staley

Then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Bush album was voted the best, and hear three songs from our recent poll.

Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.