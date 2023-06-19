Poll: What’s the Best Hole Album? – Vote Now

It's time to give a little love for Courtney Love's longtime band, Hole. The group were grunge icons in the '90s, evolving their sound to something a little more glammy by the end of the decade. But which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

After forming in Los Angeles in 1989, Hole made their debut with 1991's Pretty on the Inside album, a critically hailed offering that started generating the buzz for the band thanks in part to such songs as "Teenage Whore," "Garbage Man" and the title track.

That buzz paid off with a commercial breakthrough for their sophomore set, 1994's Live Through This. The set made Hole MTV and radio stars with songs such as "Miss World" "Doll Parts," "Violet" and "Softer, Softest."

It was a lengthy turnaround for their next album, with Celebrity Skin arriving in 1998 with a bit of a makeover. The stellar title track became one of their biggest hits, while "Malibu" and "Awful" commanded the airwaves as well.

After a decade away that included a solo album, Love returned under the Hole moniker with a whole new group of players surrounding her on 2010's Nobody's Daughter. The time away didn't take any of the bite out of Love's snarl on the single "Skinny Little Bitch," while the group also delivered the standout "Pacific Coast Highway" and "Letter to God."

READ MORE: Best Rock Grammy Album By Year - Who Won + Who Should've Won

So there you have it - four big albums to choose from. But which will be your choice? Head below to vote for your favorite Hole album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which album by Blink-182 was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.