Poll: What’s the Best Nirvana Song? – Vote Now

This week we're focusing on Nirvana, one of the most influential bands in rock 'n' roll history.

Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic formed Nirvana in Aberdeen, Wash. in the mid-'80s while the punk rock scene was beginning to flourish over in Seattle. After making a demo tape with Melvins drummer Dale Crover, they were able to get the attention of a couple of people who would later help launch their career.

They signed a deal with Sub Pop Records and released a couple of singles before dropping their debut album Bleach in 1989. It wasn't until a few years later when the Seattle scene was really getting attention and they released the anthemic "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and its accompanying album Nevermind, that the trio became megastars.

Unfortunately, Nirvana's reign was short-lived. They put out one more album, In Utero, in 1993, and the following year, Cobain was found dead in his greenhouse due to a gunshot wound. Drummer Dave Grohl eventually went on to form Foo Fighters, but he just recently admitted that he's still processing the loss of his bandmate to this day.

