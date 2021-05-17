Poll: What’s the Best Red Hot Chili Peppers Song? – Vote Now

Red Hot Chili Peppers have quite an expansive catalog, but which of their songs is the best? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week's poll focuses on one of the most eccentric alternative rock groups in American history. Red Hot Chili Peppers have 11 studio albums under their belt, seven of which have landed in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. With hits such as "Under the Bridge," "Scar Tissue," "Dani California," "Snow (Hey Oh)," "Give It Away" and more, it's likely going to be hard to choose just one.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' last release was 2016's The Getaway. Since then, they've reunited with guitarist John Frusciante, and drummer Chad Smith has confirmed that a new album is, indeed, underway. But, for now, one of their already-existing songs will have to do for your selection.

Head below to vote for your favorite Red Hot Chili Peppers song and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

VOTE NOW: What's the Best Red Hot Chili Peppers Song