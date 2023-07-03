POLL: What’s the Best System of a Down Album? – VOTE NOW

It's been 18 years since System of a Down last gave us a full length studio album, but their legacy remains one of the strongest in heavy music. After taking a hiatus, they've returned as a touring band over the last decade and even given us a pair of new songs. But for now we're reflecting on their impressive catalog. Which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

We recently passed the 25th anniversary of System of a Down's self-titled debut album, which shook up the hard rock and metal world with its chaotic and vibrant collection of hits that included "Sugar" and "Spiders."

The band absolutely exploded with their sophomore set, 2001's Toxicity, which gave us the rock radio staples "Chop Suey," "Toxicity" and "Aerials."

A leak rushed the band's next studio album, which the aptly titled Steal This Album! It featured the songs "Innervision" and "Boom."

It took a while for the band's next album, due in part to the fact that it became two albums. Mezmerize hit first in May 2005, featuring the songs "B.Y.O.B.," "Question!" and "Cigaro." The fall of 2005 then gave us the follow-up Hypnotize, which had the title track as well as "Lonely Day."

