System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian has revealed what his all-time favorite guitar riff and bass riff is in a recent "My 3 Questions To" video series on the Sobre La Dosis YouTube channel.

The series focuses on different questions tailored to guests who offer insightful answers, ranging from all-time favorites to experiences in the music industry and on the road.

Previously, the series has welcomed Max Cavalera, who revealed his three favorite thrash albums aren't from any of the 'Big 4' bands, Lacuna Coil's Cristina Scabbia opening up about what she doesn't like about being in a male-dominated industry, what former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach misses about the '80s era of the music industry and Six Feet Under vocalist Chris Barnes talking about his favorite death metal albums, to name just a few.

"I love [the] 'Crazy Train' guitar riff. That's a really good riff," he says of the iconic Ozzy Osbourne song, "I also love "Three Days" from Jane's Addiction. That's a cool bass riff."

He was also asked if there will be a new System of a Down album at some point in the near future, a question fans have been asking since the band reunited in 2010.

"Not in the near future. We're still on a musical hiatus/creative hiatus," Odadjian says, echoing the same doubts the band has expressed for quite some time.

Fans can expect new music from Odadjian, however.

"And I've got a solo record coming out very soon. That's heavy and it's big. It's not hip-hop, it's just crazy. Usually, all my side projects have been kind of hip-hop-y or electro, but I went down and wanted to do something that felt right to me from day one. That's my DNA, so look out for the solo record," the bassist reveals.

System of a Down's Shavo Odadjian — "My 3 Questions To"