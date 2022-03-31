It's on! After continuing to evolve their sound over the course of their last three albums, State Champs are ready for their turn in the spotlight. The band's Kings of the New Age album is on track for a May 13 release and the band is anxious to take this next step in their career. But before that happens, we're turning it over to the lads to shine a spotlight on some of their favorite pop-punk records that might have flown under the radar.

Not only are the musicians ready for a breakout, but they're true fans of the pop-punk genre and this list gives them a chance to shout out some records deserving of attention that remain favorites of theirs and they hope you dig a little deeper to check out.

But before we get to that, you should know that State Champs have a new record en route. Kings of the New Age drops on May 13 via Pure Noise Records and the group is seeing some positive returns from their latest single, "Everybody But You," which features an assist from Neck Deep's Ben Barlow. Watch the humorous video that features cameos from Tyler Posey, Lil' Aaron and The Story So Far's Kelen Capener as well as some other familiar faces, and check out the infinitely catchy new song below. If you like what you hear, the band's new album is available to pre-order in physical form here and for those who want to stream it, find your platform here.

State Champs Featuring Ben Barlow, "Everybody But You"

Now we turn it over to State Champs to re-introduce you to 10 Pop-Punk Albums You Might Not Know But Should.