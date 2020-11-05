Pop-Punk Band State Champs Doing Virtual Fitness Class With Fans

Could this be the next evolution in the band livestream? Pop-punk outfit State Champs are taking their upcoming livestream beyond the concert setting for fans. For this event, they're inviting fans for a workout.

The band has teamed with The Workout of Sports™ (brought to you by Cardio Sport®, for an upcoming co-band-led virtual workout event. This special livestream will take place through VEEPS on Nov. 20 at 8PM ET. Tickets are $11 and. you can sign up at this location. Plus, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights.

This livestream will start with a 40-minute workout co-led by Cardio Sport and the group, followed by a virtual post workout hang where the members of the band will announce the winners of a Virtual Meet & Greet experience and a chat with fans. And while the event will take place over the course of an hour, you'll be able to work up a sweat all weekend while the stream is available to rewatch.

State Champs will be the first act to partake in the music-meets-exercise livestream series, with several other alt-rock outfits expected to be announced for team ups in the coming weeks.

Cardio Sport’s Director of Brand Marketing, Hilary Hartman shares, “We are excited to kick off our Featured Artist Workout Event Series with the guys from State Champs! Our fitness brand has promoted music for our partner bands, like State Champs, for well over a decade. It is an exciting experience to be able to collaborate with the bands directly to bring improved wellness to them and their fans in a fun way, at a time when people need community, laughs and improved health more than ever."

She continues, "Working out for 30 minutes a day is directly connected to improved physical, mental and emotional health and moving to the songs you love, makes it fun, not a chore. We cannot wait to workout with Derek, Tyler, Evan and Ryan and all of YOU on November 20th!”

Tyler Szalkowski, lead guitarist of State Champs, continues, “We’re excited to be partnering with Cardio Sport because we needed someone to step up and whip us into shape.”

State Champs last full length record was 2018's Living Proof, while the band did issue their Unplugged EP earlier this year via Pure Noise. You can pick up the Unplugged set here. (As Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases)

Cardio Sport