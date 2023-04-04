What’s Next? Poppy Changes Up Styles Again With New Song ‘Church Outfit’

Poppy's back, and she's living up to her chameleonic nature by switching things up yet again with an electro-influenced new song called "Church Outfit."

The track arrives as Poppy starts a new cycle of music, which also sees her reuniting under a new deal with her label, Sumerian Records. The song itself is an industrial banger, utilizing a repetitive tribal electro beat as the primary backing. The singer serves up somewhat distorted vocals, backed by herself and fellow backing vocalist Simon Wilcox. The track was produced by Ali Payami.

Changing things up is nothing new for Poppy, who surprised many with a foray into metal on 2020's I Disagree album. She remained in the rock vein with 2021's Flux, though providing a more accessible rock sound. And with the new track, she incorporates a more electronic, industrial dance vibe.

“It’s an artist’s responsibility to always change,” Poppy says. “I don’t think I’d want to be in my body if I was repeating the same thing over and over again. I’m only competing with myself. I will continue to write the story until I get tired of the book. Then, I’ll write another one.”

In addition, Poppy co-directed the black-and-white video for the song with Conner Bell, which features her as a sort of corpse bride in a white wedding dress surrounded by black clothed dancers with a dance routine set to the song's beat.

Get a closer look at the video and check out the lyrics below and if you like what you hear, the song is currently available via multiple platforms here. Stay tuned as more music is expected to follow.

Poppy, "Church Outfit"

This is the dress I want to be buried in

Leave the rings, I might need them

I'm holy water, take a sip

This is my church outfit

Life is a commercial for death

Anger is something I worked to manifest

Life is a commercial for death

And you're hypnotized by the advertisement I'll dress to the nines, show up on time

You come on whenever you like

Dress to the nines, show up on time

You come on whenever you like This is the dress I want to be buried in

Leave the rings, I might need them

I'm holy water, take a sip

This is my church outfit It's my confession, my testament

Don't need your weapons, I got my own

And you said I couldn't command

This is my church outfit

It's my confession, and my testament

Don't need your weapons, I got my own

And you said I couldn't command

This is my church outfit