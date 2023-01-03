It Looks Like Reunited Porcupine Tree Will Play Their Last Shows in 2023

Almost as quickly as they returned, it appears Porcupine Tree will fade away once more with leader Steven Wilson suggesting that the prog rock group's 2023 tour dates will "likely" be their "final" ones.

In a Happy New Year social media post, Wilson shared a photo of him and his pet dog, who lays a paw over the prog rocker's outstretched hand. He also shared news about his plans for 2023 in a multi-part post where he informed fans that a 10-track, 65-minute solo record will be released this year.

"Meanwhile, the (likely final) Porcupine Tree shows will be a handful of festival appearances over the summer," Wilson confirmed as well.

Really, it's a bonus the world got anything new from Porcupine Tree at all. Wilson disbanded the group back in 2010 and concentrated on his solo career, releasing five full length albums under his own name in the timeframe between Porcupine Tree's dissolution and 2021 reformation, each with its own musical direction and focus.

Months after the band leader stated that Porcupine Tree could return when "everyone's least expecting it," they dropped the "Harridan" single in November of 2021, accompanied by the announcement of the new album, Closure / Continuation, which came out in 2022.

As of press time, Porcupine Tree have seven dates on the books, including an appearance at the legendary Hellfest in France. See all of those dates here.

