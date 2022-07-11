Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson Denounces Shred Guitar – It’s Sport, Not Music

Steven Wilson, the lead vocalist and guitarist behind reunited prog-rockers Porcupine Tree, recently explained that he's "not a fan of the whole guitar shredder phenomenon."

That's what the musician told Hack Music Theory in one among a series of videos over the last two weeks covering Wilson's thoughts on musicianship, songwriting and theory.

Watch the clips toward the bottom of this post.

"I love that people can play like that," Wilson remarks of lightning-quick guitar players, "but the fact is they feel the need to remind everyone they can play like that constantly — to me, that's not music, that's sport. That's like an Olympic sport." (via Guitar World)

The Porcupine Tree bandleader continues, "The best analogy I can give is if we're talking — if we're trying to communicate through language — I would say everything to you at 100 miles an hour. I would just gabble the words out without putting any emphasis on emotion or feeling or enunciation, as I'm doing now. That's not communication."

He adds, "I feel the same with these kinds of guitar shredders. It's very impressive but it doesn't communicate anything to me."

Porcupine Tree, who went on hiatus in 2010, announced their return last year and released Closure/Continuation in June. See the band's upcoming dates under the videos.

Porcupine Tree's Steven Wilson on Shred Guitar

Steven Wilson on Music Theory

Steven Wilson on Song Structure

Steven Wilson on Songwriting Inspiration

Porcupine Tree 2022 World Tour Dates

Sept. 10 – Toronto, Ontario @ Meridian Hall

Sept. 12 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Sept. 14 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall

Sept. 16 – New York, N.Y. @ Radio City

Sept. 17 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Sept. 18 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Sept. 20 – Chicago, Ill. @ Auditorium Theatre

Sept. 23 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion

Sept. 25 – Denver, Colo. @ Bellco Theatre

Sept. 28 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

Sept. 30 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 4 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 7 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

Oct. 21 – Berlin, Germany @ Max Schmelinghalle

Oct. 23 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

Oct. 24 – Milan, Italy @ Forum

Oct. 27 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Globe

Oct. 28 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Falkoner Theatre

Oct. 30 – Katowice, Poland @ Spodek Hall

Nov. 2 – Paris, France @ Le Zenith

Nov. 4 – Stuttgart, Germany Porsche Arena

Nov. 6 – Oberhausen, Germany @ KP Arena

Nov. 7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggodome

Nov. 9 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

Nov. 11 – London, United Kingdom @ SSE Arena