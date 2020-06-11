Megadeth, Pantera + More Among Post Malone’s Favorite Metal Bands

Post Malone is one of the most genre-fluid artists in music right now. Though he's known primarily as a rapper, he's a self-taught guitarist with a passion for metal. During a live chat conducted by Megadeth's David Ellefson, Post named Megadeth, Metallica and Pantera as his favorite metal bands.

Ellefson and Thom Hazaert were on a video call when Post eventually jumped on, talking about how he's been keeping busy and working on new music. He later showed off his tattoo in homage to Megadeth's So Far, So Good... So What! album. "Fucking so awesome," Ellefson praised. "Thank you dude."

"That's one of my favorites," Post added. "I'm a big fan." The rapper also has a tattoo of Dimebag Darrell on his finger, in addition to several other rock icons who he considers his musical heroes.

Hazaert eventually asked the rapper which metal bands are his favorite. "I'd say y'all, I mean Megadeth's gotta be the best for me. I love Megadeth, I love 'Tallica, fuck man so much shit," Post responded. "I love Pantera. I got to meet Phil [Anselmo] backstage at a show. He's a cool ass dude."

Watch the full conversation below.

Ellefson recently put out his metal cover of Post Malone's "Over Now," which will appear on his self-titled solo band's debut album.

David Ellefson, Thom Hazaert + Post Malone Live Video Chat