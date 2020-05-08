Megadeth bassist David Ellefson isn't letting the coronavirus ruin his plans for his self-titled solo band, which has its first album scheduled for release this coming October. One of the songs featured on the album is a metal version of Post Malone's "Over Now," which is out today.

Though Post Malone is regarded as a hip-hop artist, we already know his loots lay in rock. His most recent livestream concert consisted of him playing Nirvana covers with Travis Barker. As for the song, "Over Now" is singed with rock influences — it was co-written by Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

"We're all fans of Posty, and he's also been a huge fan of Megadeth and all things metal," Ellefson said in a press release. "The old adage used to be that if you could strip a song down to just an acoustic guitar and a vocal, you probably had a great song. But times have changed now, that if you can take a song from another genre, and seamlessly transform it to a completely different genre, it just proves what a great song it really is."

With Ellefson on bass, the track also features Thom Hazaert on vocals, Andy Martongelli and Bumblefoot on guitars and Paolo Caridi on drums. Listen to the song below.

Ellefson — "Over Now"

Original "Over Now"