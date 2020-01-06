Watch Post Malone Scream Pantera’s ‘Walk’

Now that we've entered a new decade, it's time to eradicate genre barriers once and for all. Post Malone is famous for being a rapper, but he's proved more than enough times that he has the utmost re-spect for rock and metal. Watch a new video of him screaming the Pantera anthem "Walk" below.

The video clip resides on the Instagram account of Beach Fossils, an indie rock band from Brooklyn, N.Y. Frontman Dustin Payseur was joined by Post in what appears to be a bar with karaoke, and the location was tagged as New York. The first video shows the duo performing a hip-hop song, but you can hear the rapper scream along to the Pantera hit in the second.

Listen to those pipes!

Post Malone's latest feat in the metal world was a collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne on the song "Take What You Want," which the Prince of Darkness has described himself as his favorite project since Black Sabbath disbanded. The musicians even performed the song together live at the 2019 American Music Awards, along with rapper Travis Scott, who's also featured on the track.