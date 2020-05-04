President Trump Comments on Tom DeLonge’s UFO Videos

Former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge recently made headlines after the U.S. Navy published videos of unidentified aerial phenomena. The clips were shared by DeLonge’s company, To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science, but now President Trump has publicly commented on the videos.

Back in 2017 and 2018, To the Stars leaked three videos — FLIR1, GoFast and the most famous of the three, Gimbal. After all three were legitimized by the Navy, DeLonge shared his excitement via Twitter. “With today’s events and articles on my and @TTSAcademy’s efforts to get the US Gov to start the grand conversation, I want to thank every share holder at To The Stars for believing in us. Next, we plan on pursuing the technology, finding more answers and telling the stories.”

Though the Navy did not establish that the videos contained alien spacecraft, DeLonge’s persistence captured the imagination of the public, causing #AliensExist to trend online in tribute to DeLonge and its namesake Blink-182 track.

During a recent interview with Reuters, Trump commented on the videos, though he remains skeptical about extraterrestrials. “I just wonder if it’s real,” he begins. “That’s a hell of a video.”

During an earlier interview with ABC, Trump mentioned he had a “very brief” meeting about the footage put in the public eye by DeLonge’s company, adding, “People are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particular … I think my great pilots would know. Our great pilots would know. They see things a little bit different from the past. So we’re going to see. We’re watching, and you’ll be the first to know.”

To watch the videos originally published by Tom DeLonge and To the Stars, click here.